Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake

India News
Asia's first water transport service, Uber Shikara, is now in service on Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake. Book through the Uber app.
Tourists on Dal Lake will now experience hassle-free travel with the launch of Uber's first water transport service, 'Uber Shikara'.
This innovative initiative aims to combine technology with tradition, allowing passengers to pre-book Shikara rides through the popular ride-hailing app.
The service was launched by Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, who booked the first Shikara ride through the app.
He said Uber Shikara is a milestone for the company as it is the first water transport offering in Asia after similar services in select European countries like Italy (Venice).
Uber has partnered with 7 local Shikara owners and the fleet will expand based on user demand. Government regulated rates will ensure fair pricing.
The 7 Shikaras are located at Nehru Park, an island park in the middle of Dal Lake. Uber will not charge partners any fees, ensuring boat operators receive the full fare.
The service enables pre-bookings up to 15 days in advance and provides one-hour rides between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Travelers can easily book rides by selecting "Uber Shikara" in the app, choosing Shikara Ghat No. 16 as their pickup point.
Uber has previously established its presence in Srinagar with cab services. The launch of Uber Shikara aims to revolutionize how tourists experience boat rides within Dal Lake.
How to join the Indian Navy: Know salary, benefits and more
Why RSS Chief wants Indian couples to have at least 3 children?
Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Shinde's decision set for legislature meeting
Navjot Kaur Sidhu allegedly cheated of Rs 2 cr, police initiate probe