How to join the Indian Navy: Know salary, benefits and more

Defence
To join the Indian Navy, you need to apply through NDA, CDS, or Indian Navy recruitment exams.
12th pass candidates can join the Navy through NDA, and graduates through CDS or other entry schemes. For more information, visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
The full form of Navy is "Naval Arm of Indian Defence," a crucial part of the Indian Armed Forces responsible for maritime security.
Indian Navy salaries vary based on rank and experience. Starting officer salaries range from ₹56,000 to ₹2,50,000 per month.
Indian Navy officers and staff receive allowances and retirement benefits in addition to their salaries. Sailor salaries range from Rs 21,000 to Rs 69,000 per month.
The Indian Navy protects the country's maritime borders, economic activities, trade routes, and marine resources. It also plays a role in international missions.
The comparison depends on their roles. The Indian Army provides security on land, while the Indian Navy defends the country at sea and protects strategic interests.
Both the Indian Navy and the Indian Army excel in their respective roles and are equally crucial for national security.
Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends
COBRA to NSG: Meet India's top 7 special forces
INS Imphal: 6 key features of the missile destroyer
Kargil Vijay Diwas Facts: How India crushed Pakistan's misadventure