How to join the Indian Navy: Know salary, benefits and more

How to join the Indian Navy?

To join the Indian Navy, you need to apply through NDA, CDS, or Indian Navy recruitment exams.

12th pass candidates can apply for the Indian Navy

12th pass candidates can join the Navy through NDA, and graduates through CDS or other entry schemes. For more information, visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

What is the full form of Navy?

The full form of Navy is "Naval Arm of Indian Defence," a crucial part of the Indian Armed Forces responsible for maritime security.

Indian Navy Salary Structure

Indian Navy salaries vary based on rank and experience. Starting officer salaries range from ₹56,000 to ₹2,50,000 per month.

Allowances and medical benefits in addition to salary

Indian Navy officers and staff receive allowances and retirement benefits in addition to their salaries. Sailor salaries range from Rs 21,000 to Rs 69,000 per month.

Importance of the Indian Navy

The Indian Navy protects the country's maritime borders, economic activities, trade routes, and marine resources. It also plays a role in international missions.

Is the Indian Navy better than the Army?

The comparison depends on their roles. The Indian Army provides security on land, while the Indian Navy defends the country at sea and protects strategic interests.

Equally important for national security

Both the Indian Navy and the Indian Army excel in their respective roles and are equally crucial for national security.

