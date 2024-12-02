Why RSS Chief wants Indian couples to have at least 3 children?

India News
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concerns about India's population policy, stating that the fertility rate should be higher than 2.1.
Mohan Bhagwat said India's total fertility rate (TFR), the average number of children born to a woman, should be at least 3, currently at 2.1.
Speaking in Nagpur, Bhagwat said several social groups with birth rates below 2.1 will face extinction. Hence, our population must not fall below 2.1.
He said external threats are not needed for this decline. A society can gradually disappear on its own. Several languages and cultures are already extinct.
Therefore, it is necessary to maintain the fertility rate above 2.1. He emphasized that family is integral to society.
He said that the country's population policy, formulated in 1998 or 2002, states that the total fertility rate should not be less than 2.1.
The RSS chief said that when we say 2.1, it means it should be more, at least 3. Population science says so.
A total fertility rate of 2.1 is considered the replacement rate, a crucial factor in population growth.
"If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries."
