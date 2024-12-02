India News

Why RSS Chief wants Indian couples to have at least 3 children?

RSS chief expresses concern

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concerns about India's population policy, stating that the fertility rate should be higher than 2.1.

What is India's fertility rate?

Mohan Bhagwat said India's total fertility rate (TFR), the average number of children born to a woman, should be at least 3, currently at 2.1.

Low birth rates caused societal disappearance

Speaking in Nagpur, Bhagwat said several social groups with birth rates below 2.1 will face extinction. Hence, our population must not fall below 2.1.

Society will gradually disappear: Bhagwat

He said external threats are not needed for this decline. A society can gradually disappear on its own. Several languages and cultures are already extinct.

Why did the RSS chief emphasize 3 children?

Therefore, it is necessary to maintain the fertility rate above 2.1. He emphasized that family is integral to society.

What does the country's population policy say?

He said that the country's population policy, formulated in 1998 or 2002, states that the total fertility rate should not be less than 2.1.

What is the factor of population science?

The RSS chief said that when we say 2.1, it means it should be more, at least 3. Population science says so.

Fertility rate is a key factor in population growth

A total fertility rate of 2.1 is considered the replacement rate, a crucial factor in population growth.

What he said?

"If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries."

