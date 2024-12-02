India News

Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Shinde's decision set for legislature meeting

Who will be new Maharashtra CM?

Speculation is rife from Mumbai to Delhi about Maharashtra next CM. Clarity is expected soon. Eknath Shinde's recent interview reveals his feelings.

Eknath Shinde returns to Mumbai from Satara

Eknath Shinde, after a two-day visit to his village in Satara where he experienced a brief illness, has returned to Mumbai fully recovered.

Eknath Shinde expresses his aspirations

In an interview with Indian Express, Eknath Shinde shared his ambitions, hinting at his desire for the CM post without explicitly stating it.

I am the people's CM...

Shinde stated, "I am the CM of the people of Maharashtra. I work for the common man, and that's why they want me to be the Chief Minister again."

Modi and Shah to decide on CM

Shinde told the media there's no disagreement with BJP regarding the CM post. PM Modi and Amit Shah will make the final decision in a day or two.

BJP legislative party meeting on Dec 3rd

The BJP legislative party will meet on December 3rd. Observers from Delhi will arrive in Mumbai, and the Maharashtra CM will be announced after discussions.

