India News

Navjot Kaur Sidhu allegedly cheated of Rs 2 cr, police initiate probe

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has accused her former personal assistant and a US-based NRI of defrauding her of over Rs 2 crore. 

Cheated by US residents

Navjot Kaur has accused her former personal assistant and a US-based NRI of fraud.

Police investigation

The economic offenses wing of the police is currently investigating this matter. The entire case is related to the registration of shop-cum-office number 10 in Ranjit Avenue.

Accused in the case

Navjot Kaur has accused US-based NRI Angad Pal Singh, his maternal uncle Mangal Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh of colluding in the fraud.

Deceived in this way

Angad Pal Singh repeatedly claimed that the property would soon be registered in his name. But he later started making excuses and cheated her.

