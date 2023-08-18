India News

Top 5 most expensive Indian cities to live in

Mumbai takes top spot

A typical household must spend more than half of its salary on mortgage payments in Mumbai since the city's home loan EMI to income ratio is a staggering 55%.
 

Hyderabad

The second most costly city is Hyderabad, with an EMI to income ratio of 31%.
 

Delhi-NCR

The third-placed region is the Delhi National Capital Region, where house loan EMIs cost 30% of your salary.
 

Chennai

Tamil Nadu's Chennai is at the next spot with an EMI-to-income ratio of 28%.
 

Pune, Maharashtra

Pune in Maharashtra takes the fifth place, where an average household must spend 26% of their income on home loan EMIs.

Ahmedabad, the most affordable city

The most affordable Indian city to live in is Ahmedabad in Gujarat where an average household needs to pay 23% of its income for home loan EMIs.

How was affordability calculated?

Affordability index, by Knight Frank, measures living affordability based on EMIs a resident in that city has to paywith home loan divided by total income of an average household.

