Top 5 most expensive Indian cities to live in

A typical household must spend more than half of its salary on mortgage payments in Mumbai since the city's home loan EMI to income ratio is a staggering 55%.
The second most costly city is Hyderabad, with an EMI to income ratio of 31%.
The third-placed region is the Delhi National Capital Region, where house loan EMIs cost 30% of your salary.
Tamil Nadu's Chennai is at the next spot with an EMI-to-income ratio of 28%.
Pune in Maharashtra takes the fifth place, where an average household must spend 26% of their income on home loan EMIs.
The most affordable Indian city to live in is Ahmedabad in Gujarat where an average household needs to pay 23% of its income for home loan EMIs.
Affordability index, by Knight Frank, measures living affordability based on EMIs a resident in that city has to paywith home loan divided by total income of an average household.