India News
PM Modi wore an incredible red Jodhpuri Bandhej turban on Independence Day, his first time as prime minister. The turban's tail was green as well.
PM Modi sported a yellow turban with red and blue designs for the 69th Independence Day. He wore it with a blazer and a beige kurta.
In 2016, Prime Minister Modi wore a beautiful pink, red, and yellow tie-dye turban. He wore a white kurta with a long-tail turban.
To mark the 71st Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi was seen in a bright yellow turban with red crisscrossed golden lines.
PM Modi wore a saffron turban at the Red Fort for the 72nd Independence Day.
PM Modi was seen in a vibrant yellow turban from Rajasthan. Along with it, he sported a half-sleeve kurta and churidar.
During the COVID, PM Modi opted for a saffron and beige safa and paired it with a turban and a pastel shade half-sleeve kurta.
In 2021, PM Modi wore a saffron turban decorated with crimson motifs. PM Modi's long-tailed turban went well with his traditional kurta and churidar.
PM Modi wore a white turban printed with the tricolour. Along with the turban, he wore a traditional white kurta pajama set and a blue Nehru coat.
PM Modi wore a bright yellow and red Rajasthan turban. The elaborate print on the Rajasthani-style turban was probably created using the block-painting method.