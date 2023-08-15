India News
PM Modi addressed the nation for the 10th time from the ramparts of Red Fort. During this, he gave a speech for about 1 hour and 34 minutes.
PM Narendra Modi gave an 83-minute speech in 2022 from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During this, his speech focussed on the country's economy.
During a span of 88 minutes from the Red Fort on August 15, 2021, PM Modi directed his attention toward the accomplishments during the COVID-19 period.
In 2020, PM Modi's speech lasted for a duration of 92 minutes. During this period, the nation was grappling with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic
On 15 August 2019, PM Modi gave the first speech of his second term. During this, he spoke for about 92 minutes from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for 83 minutes and put the vision of New India in front of the country.
In 2017, on August 15, PM Modi gave the first speech after demonetisation. During this, he spoke for about 56 minutes and attacked corruption and terrorism.
On 15 August 2016, PM Narendra Modi addressed about 94 minutes from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During this, he launched major schemes.
In 2015, PM Modi gave the second speech of his tenure. He spoke from the Red Fort for 86 minutes and laid the roadmap for India's development.
After becoming the Prime Minister, PM Modi gave his first speech on 15 August 2014 from the Red Fort. During that time PM Modi addressed for about 65 minutes.