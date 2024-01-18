India News

India among top 10 countries with maximum gold reserve

Image credits: Freepik

1. The United States of America

The USA has the world's highest gold reserves of 8,1336.46 tonnes, according to Forbes.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Germany

Germany has the second-highest gold reserve of 3,352.65 tonnes.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Italy

It has third-highest gold reserve of 2,451.84 tonnes.

Image credits: Getty

4. France

It has gold reserves of 2,436.88 tonnes.

Image credits: Getty

5. Russia

With gold reserves of 2,332.74 tonnes, Russia is ranked in fifth place.

Image credits: freepik

6. China

It has the highest gold reserves of 2,191.53 tonnes.

Image credits: Getty

7. Switzerland

Switzerland has gold reserves of 1,040.00 tonnes.

Image credits: Pixabay

8. Japan

Japan has gold reserves of 845.97 tonnes.

Image credits: pexels

9. India

India is ranked 9th on the list with 800.78 tonnes of reserved gold, according to Forbes.

Image credits: Getty

10. The Netherlands

It has gold reserves of 612.45 tonnes.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One