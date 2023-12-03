India News
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Top 10 factors that led to BJP’s triumph
Image credits: Our own
1. Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh
Image credits: Social Media
2. Impactful work for government workers
Image credits: Social media
3. Emphasis and focus on tribal voters
Image credits: Social media
4. The positive influence of Prime Minister Modi
Image credits: Social media
5. Massive road shows and rallies with prominent leaders
Image credits: Social media
6. Double Engine Government
Image credits: Social media
7. Congress campaigning was not as influential on larger levels
Image credits: social media
8. Shivraj’s compelling role as a leader
Image credits: Wikipedia
9. A focus on Hindutva values
Image credits: Social Media
10. Transformation of temples in Madhya Pradesh
Image credits: Social media
Find Next One