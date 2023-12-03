Diya Kumari: From Royalty to Rajasthan Election 2023 Win

India News
BJP has not yet announced the CM candidate, Diya Kumari stands as a strong candidate for the position.
Diya Kumari, a part of the former Jaipur royal family, currently serves as a Member of Parliament. She has won from the Vidyanagar seat with a margin of 60 thousand votes.
Diya Kumari is the granddaughter of Maharaja Maan Singh II. She is often referred to as the ‘Princess daughter of Jaipur.’
She has won in three elections. In 2013, she secured Sawai Madhopur seat. In 2019, she was elected as the MP from Rajsamand.
As of now, the speculations are that Diya Kumari may assume the significant role of Rajasthan’s CM.
When asked about the possibility of her taking on the role, Diya Kumari said that the party will make the right decisions.
Diya Kumari has been vocal about the issues such as the environment, education, health, and women empowerment.