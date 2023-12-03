India News

Diya Kumari: From Royalty to Rajasthan Election 2023 Win

Diya Kumari is a contender for the CM’s role

BJP has not yet announced the CM candidate, Diya Kumari stands as a strong candidate for the position. 
 

Diya Kumari's win

Diya Kumari, a part of the former Jaipur royal family, currently serves as a Member of Parliament. She has won from the Vidyanagar seat with a margin of 60 thousand votes. 
 

Princess daughter of Jaipur

Diya Kumari is the granddaughter of Maharaja Maan Singh II. She is often referred to as the ‘Princess daughter of Jaipur.’
 

Diya Kumari joined BJP in 2013

She has won in three elections. In 2013, she secured Sawai Madhopur seat. In 2019, she was elected as the MP from Rajsamand. 
 

Who will become the CM?

As of now, the speculations are that Diya Kumari may assume the significant role of Rajasthan’s CM.
 

Diya Kumari's views

When asked about the possibility of her taking on the role, Diya Kumari said that the party will make the right decisions. 
 

Social issues

Diya Kumari has been vocal about the issues such as the environment, education, health, and women empowerment. 

