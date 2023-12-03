India News

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Who is Mahant Baba Balaknath?

Image credits: X-Yogi Balaknath

Yogi of Rajasthan

Balaknath is being called the Yogi of Rajasthan. As the BJP establishes a firm ground in the Rajasthan elections, there is a notable discussion around this leader. 
 

Image credits: X-Yogi Balaknath

Balaknath has emerged victorious in the Tijara seat of Rajasthan.

Image credits: X-Yogi Balaknath

Who will become the CM?

According to the exit polls, Balaknath is a popular BJP candidate for CM’s role. The focus remains on who will the assume the role of the Rajasthan CM.
 

Image credits: X-Yogi Balaknath

Similarities with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Balaknath belongs to the Nath sect just like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The latter has actively supported Balaknath during the election campaigning. 
 

Image credits: social media

Balaknath’s background

He has studied till class 12. As per reports, he has a net worth of Rs 14 lakh. Additionally, he is also the 8th Mahant of Mastnath Math in Rohtak.
 

Image credits: X-Yogi Balaknath

Balaknath's family

Balaknath was born in 1984 in a Yadav family in a village. He is the only child of his parents. 
 

Image credits: X-Yogi Balaknath

Life of asceticism

At the age of 6, Balaknath was sent to Mahant Khetanath for a life of asceticism. He was a disciple of Mahant Vandanath.

Image credits: X-Yogi Balaknath
