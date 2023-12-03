Rajasthan Elections 2023: Who is Mahant Baba Balaknath?

India News
Balaknath is being called the Yogi of Rajasthan. As the BJP establishes a firm ground in the Rajasthan elections, there is a notable discussion around this leader.
According to the exit polls, Balaknath is a popular BJP candidate for CM’s role. The focus remains on who will the assume the role of the Rajasthan CM.
Balaknath belongs to the Nath sect just like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The latter has actively supported Balaknath during the election campaigning.
He has studied till class 12. As per reports, he has a net worth of Rs 14 lakh. Additionally, he is also the 8th Mahant of Mastnath Math in Rohtak.
Balaknath was born in 1984 in a Yadav family in a village. He is the only child of his parents.
At the age of 6, Balaknath was sent to Mahant Khetanath for a life of asceticism. He was a disciple of Mahant Vandanath.