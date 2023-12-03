India News

The Star Campaigners Behind BJP's Success in Rajasthan Election

Image credits: social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi conducted 14 rallies and 2 road shows in Rajasthan. BJP won 102 seats out of 199 sets in Rajasthan and emerged victorious. 
 

Image credits: social media

CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is another dynamic leader. He took part in 15 meetings and was seen in 3 road shows. 
 

Image credits: social media

Amit Shah

Amit Shah made notable statements during the election campaigns. He conducted 11 meetings and 3 road shows. 
 

Image credits: social media

JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh

JP Nadda, the national President of BJP, took part in 10 meetings and two road shows. Union Minster Rajnath Singh was seen in 6 meetings and road shows. 
 

Image credits: social media

Vasundhara Raje

The former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje conducted over 20 meetings and many road shows. Her dedicated efforts secured her victory in the election.
 

Image credits: social media

Baba Balaknath

Baba Balaknath emerged as a star and participated in many road shows and political meetings. He conducted massive rallies against the Gehlot government.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One