The Star Campaigners Behind BJP's Success in Rajasthan Election

India News
PM Modi conducted 14 rallies and 2 road shows in Rajasthan. BJP won 102 seats out of 199 sets in Rajasthan and emerged victorious.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is another dynamic leader. He took part in 15 meetings and was seen in 3 road shows.
Amit Shah made notable statements during the election campaigns. He conducted 11 meetings and 3 road shows.
JP Nadda, the national President of BJP, took part in 10 meetings and two road shows. Union Minster Rajnath Singh was seen in 6 meetings and road shows.
The former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje conducted over 20 meetings and many road shows. Her dedicated efforts secured her victory in the election.
Baba Balaknath emerged as a star and participated in many road shows and political meetings. He conducted massive rallies against the Gehlot government.