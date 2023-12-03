Rajasthan Election 2023: Top 5 Reasons Behind BJP’s Success

India News
PM Modi and Amit Shah’s influence was impactful. Together, they conducted over 40 meetings and road shows.
During the campaigns, BJP did not reveal the face of the CM candidate. The party solely campaigned in the name of Prime Minister Modi.
The primary reason is linked to the party’s emphasis on Hindutva and Sanatan values. Cases like Kanhaiyalal and the Bhilwara girl’s murders were also addressed.
Following BJP’s victory, the discussions surrounding who will assume the role of CM have intensified. Leaders such as Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumai, Balaknath are strong contenders.