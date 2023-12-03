India News

Rajasthan Election 2023: Top 5 Reasons Behind BJP’s Success

PM Modi and Amit Shah

PM Modi and Amit Shah’s influence was impactful. Together, they conducted over 40 meetings and road shows.
 

BJP nominated only the deserving candidates in the election.

CM candidate

During the campaigns, BJP did not reveal the face of the CM candidate. The party solely campaigned in the name of Prime Minister Modi. 
 

The party's values

The primary reason is linked to the party’s emphasis on Hindutva and Sanatan values. Cases like Kanhaiyalal and the Bhilwara girl’s murders were also addressed. 
 

CM of Rajasthan

Following BJP’s victory, the discussions surrounding who will assume the role of CM have intensified. Leaders such as Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumai, Balaknath are strong contenders.

