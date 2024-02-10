India News

The Rajasthan connection

Following the monumental Ram temple construction in India, anticipation mounts for the unveiling of this landmark temple in Dubai.

Image credits: our own

The Rajasthan connection

Spanning 27 acres of land, the grand temple's inauguration will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14

Image credits: our own

The Rajasthan connection

Integral to the construction of this grand edifice is Rajasthan's connection, as both the stone and skilled stonecutters hail from the region. 

Image credits: our own

The Rajasthan connection

Rajasthan's pink sandstone, sourced from Jaipur, forms the foundation of the temple, crafted with over 25,000 meticulously carved pieces.

Image credits: our own

The Rajasthan connection

The labour force predominantly comprises Rajasthanis residing in Dubai, underscoring the significant contribution of the state's artisans and laborers to this monumental project.

Image credits: our own

The Rajasthan connection

The temple boasts advanced features including heat-resistant nano tiles and heavy glass panels to regulate internal temperatures.

Image credits: our own

The Rajasthan connection

Artisan Kishan Singh, who was part of the construction, expressed pride in his traditional craftsmanship, affirming his satisfaction in contributing to such a remarkable endeavour.

Image credits: our own

The Rajasthan connection

The temple stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Rajasthan's skilled artisans and labourers, symbolizing the enduring bond between India and the UAE.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One