PM Modi speaks on Congress, India's ascent: Key takeaways

India News
PM Modi questioned why the nation and the world were discontented with the Congress party's ten-year rule.
Prime Minister expressed confidence in the NDA alliance securing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha 2024 election.
PM Modi thanked Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his extensive speech, making use of the absence of two special commanders.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi criticized the Congress for holding outdated ideas and outsourcing their functions.
Accusing Congress of creating divisions, PM Modi asserted that the party is now trying to create a north-south divide.
PM Modi recalled a letter from Jawaharlal Nehru condemning reservations, emphasizing Congress' historical opposition to the concept.
Reiterating 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,' PM Modi emphasized that it is not just a slogan but his personal guarantee.
Accusing Congress of being power-hungry, PM Modi highlighted instances of dissolving democratically-elected governments overnight.
Comparing Congress' policy paralysis to BJP's governance, PM Modi stated that BJP brought the Indian economy to the top five.