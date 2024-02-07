India News

PM Modi speaks on Congress, India's ascent: Key takeaways

1. Country and World Upset with Congress' Rule:

PM Modi questioned why the nation and the world were discontented with the Congress party's ten-year rule.

2. Confidence in Lok Sabha Election:

Prime Minister expressed confidence in the NDA alliance securing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha 2024 election.

3. Special Thanks to Mallikarjun Kharge:

PM Modi thanked Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his extensive speech, making use of the absence of two special commanders.

4. Outdated Ideas of Congress:

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi criticized the Congress for holding outdated ideas and outsourcing their functions.

5. Congress Creating Divisive Narratives:

Accusing Congress of creating divisions, PM Modi asserted that the party is now trying to create a north-south divide.

6. Nehru's Stand Against Reservation:

PM Modi recalled a letter from Jawaharlal Nehru condemning reservations, emphasizing Congress' historical opposition to the concept.

7. 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' Guarantee:

Reiterating 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,' PM Modi emphasized that it is not just a slogan but his personal guarantee.

8. Congress' Greed for Power:

Accusing Congress of being power-hungry, PM Modi highlighted instances of dissolving democratically-elected governments overnight.

9. BJP's Decisive Governance:

Comparing Congress' policy paralysis to BJP's governance, PM Modi stated that BJP brought the Indian economy to the top five.

