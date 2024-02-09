From Rao to Pranab: 10 Bharat Ratna awarded in Modi's tenure

India News
Late Prime Minister Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed on Feb 09, 2024.
Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the 5th Prime Minister of India from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980. PM Modi announced Bharat Ratna for Singh on Feb 09, 2024.
Known as the "Father of India's Green Revolution," Dr. Swaminathan's groundbreaking research has changed the agricultural landscape of the country.
Former Chief Minister of Bihar who focused on the upliftment of marginalised communities.
Former Minister of Home Affairs Advani, a pivotal role in the Bharatiya Janata Party's growth and served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India.
He was the 13th President of India and veteran Congress leader.
He was recognised for his contributions to Indian art and culture as a singer, lyricist, and filmmaker.
Social activist and a key figure in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Educationist and founder of Banaras Hindu University. He was president of the Indian National Congress two times and the founder of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.
Vajpayee served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India. He was the stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party.