Bharat Ratna awarded these five personalities this year

India News
PV Narasimha Rao served as the prime minister from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996. He was also the Minister for External Affairs from 1980 to 1984.
Charan Singh served as the prime minister from July 28, 1979 to January 14, 1980. He also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice, first in 1967 and then in 1970.
MS Swaminathan is known as the father of the Green Revolution in India. He obtained a BSc degree in Zoology from the Maharajas College in Thiruvananthapuram.
Advani was first the Home Minister and later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet from 1999 to 2004.
Karpoori Thakur served as the chief minister of the state twice, first from December 1970 to June 1971 and then from December 1977 to April 1979.