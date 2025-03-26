Tatkal ticket cancelation: What Indian Railways’ refund policy says?

India News
When a travel plan suddenly arises, many people book a railway Tatkal ticket, but sometimes the ticket has to be canceled at the last minute.
Tatkal ticket is booked one day before the train departure. The IRCTC window for AC Tatkal ticket booking will open at 10 am.
Online Tatkal waiting ticket is not valid. This waiting ticket is canceled by the railway. Tatkal waiting ticket taken at the railway counter is valid.
If you have taken a train ticket in Tatkal and you have got a confirmed ticket and if you cancel that ticket, the railway will not refund even a single paisa.
If there is a train waiting ticket in Tatkal, the money will be refunded after deducting Rs 60 per ticket.
If you cancel the RAC ticket, the railway will charge Rs 60 and refund the remaining amount.
If you have a normal confirmed ticket, if you cancel it before the chart is prepared, Sleeper- Rs 120, Third AC- 180, Second AC Rs 200.
If you cancel the ticket after the train chart is prepared, you will not get even a single paisa back.
