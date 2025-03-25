India News

Maharashtra Weather, March 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check

Maharashtra Weather on Wednesday

Mumbai and Thane will witness uncomfortable humidity. Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik will experience very warm conditions with plenty of sunshine. 
 

Mumbai

Mostly sunny and extremely humid.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C

Pune

Afternoon will be extremely hot.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Nagpur

Plenty of sunshine and very hot conditions.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C

Thane

One of the most uncomfortable days.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 42°C
 

Nashik

Nashik will remain hot and sunny throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 17°C
Real Feel: 39°C

