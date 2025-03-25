Maharashtra Weather, March 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check

India News
Mumbai and Thane will witness uncomfortable humidity. Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik will experience very warm conditions with plenty of sunshine.
Mostly sunny and extremely humid.
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Afternoon will be extremely hot.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Plenty of sunshine and very hot conditions.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C
One of the most uncomfortable days.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Nashik will remain hot and sunny throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 17°C
Real Feel: 39°C
