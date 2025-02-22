India News

Stealing train bedding? Indian Railways imposes STRICT penalties!

Amenities in AC train coaches

Indian Railways offers various amenities to AC coach passengers, including bedrolls with two sheets, a blanket, a pillow, and a towel.

Bedrolls often stolen from trains

Many cases have been reported where passengers take sheets, blankets, or pillows from AC coaches.

Consequences of linen theft on trains

Railway staff often bear the brunt of bedroll theft, with deductions from their salaries. However, passengers caught stealing also face penalties.

Return linens to staff after journey

Leave used bedrolls on your seat for staff to collect and manage after your journey.

Extent of linen theft on trains

A 2017-18 report revealed 1.95 lakh towels, 81,736 bedsheets, and thousands of pillows, covers, and blankets stolen from Western Railway.

Penalties for stealing train linens

Stealing sheets, pillows, or blankets from trains can lead to penalties, including fines or imprisonment.

Penalties for stealing train linens

Under the Railway Property Act, 1966, first-time offenders face 1 year or ₹1,000 fine. Severe cases can lead to 5 years and fines.

