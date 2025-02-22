Stealing train bedding? Indian Railways imposes STRICT penalties!

India News
Indian Railways offers various amenities to AC coach passengers, including bedrolls with two sheets, a blanket, a pillow, and a towel.
Many cases have been reported where passengers take sheets, blankets, or pillows from AC coaches.
Railway staff often bear the brunt of bedroll theft, with deductions from their salaries. However, passengers caught stealing also face penalties.
Leave used bedrolls on your seat for staff to collect and manage after your journey.
A 2017-18 report revealed 1.95 lakh towels, 81,736 bedsheets, and thousands of pillows, covers, and blankets stolen from Western Railway.
Stealing sheets, pillows, or blankets from trains can lead to penalties, including fines or imprisonment.
Under the Railway Property Act, 1966, first-time offenders face 1 year or ₹1,000 fine. Severe cases can lead to 5 years and fines.
Rekha Gupta: Know NEW Delhi CM's powers and limitations
Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi
From first to latest: Women CMs of Delhi before Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Know her education, career and political journey