Maharashtra Weather, Mar 25: Hot and humid day in THESE cities; check

Maharashtra will experience hot and humid weather conditions on Tuesday. It is essential to take precautions against dehydration and heat-related illnesses.
Plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid day.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Scorching day with intense sunlight.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C
One of the hottest cities.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 39°C
High humidity levels.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Intense heat throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel: 39°C
