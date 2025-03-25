India News

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 25: Hot and humid day in THESE cities; check

Image credits: Social Media

Maharashtra Weather

Maharashtra will experience hot and humid weather conditions on Tuesday. It is essential to take precautions against dehydration and heat-related illnesses.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Mumbai

Plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid day.
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
 

Image credits: Social Media

Pune

Scorching day with intense sunlight.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C

Image credits: Social Media

Nagpur

One of the hottest cities.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: Social Media

Thane

High humidity levels.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 41°C

Image credits: Social Media

Nashik

Intense heat throughout the day.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Image credits: Social Media

Delhi Weather, March 25: Mercury to hit 36°C today; check updates here

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 24: Hot and uncomfortable weather on Monday

Delhi Weather, March 24: Rising temperatures and heat alert for Monday

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 23: Sunday temperatures to reach 40°C? Check