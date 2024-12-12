Chhattisgarh BREAKS 10-years cold-wave record; Mercury DROPS to THIS

India News
Mainpat, a popular tourist destination in Surguja, known as Shimla of Chhattisgarh, recorded temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with dew drops freezing and heavy frost
Raipur and Durg in central Chhattisgarh have witnessed a drop of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in two days. The minimum temperature in Mana was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius
According to weather experts, the mercury in Mana has dropped below 11 degrees in the second week of December after almost 10 years
The minimum temperature in Raipur was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius and in Durg at 9.9 degrees Celsius
Dew drops froze on paddy straw, grass, and leaves in Mainpat. Not only in the mountains, but people were also wrapped in warm clothes due to the cold wave in the plains
Due to the continuous drop in temperature in Korea district, frost formed in the forest area of Sonhat. A white sheet of frost was seen in many places
The sudden drizzle increased the cold. The clouds made the cold feel less intense, but the cold increased suddenly after the clouds cleared
