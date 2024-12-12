India News

Chhattisgarh BREAKS 10-years cold-wave record; Mercury DROPS to THIS

Record low temperatures in Chhattisgarh

Mainpat, a popular tourist destination in Surguja, known as Shimla of Chhattisgarh, recorded temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with dew drops freezing and heavy frost

Temperatures plunge in central Chhattisgarh

Raipur and Durg in central Chhattisgarh have witnessed a drop of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in two days. The minimum temperature in Mana was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius

Lowest temperatures in a decade recorded

According to weather experts, the mercury in Mana has dropped below 11 degrees in the second week of December after almost 10 years

Raipur and Durg experience cold wave

The minimum temperature in Raipur was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius and in Durg at 9.9 degrees Celsius

Frost blankets Mainpat, cold wave intensifies

Dew drops froze on paddy straw, grass, and leaves in Mainpat. Not only in the mountains, but people were also wrapped in warm clothes due to the cold wave in the plains

Frost covers Korea district, temperature drops

Due to the continuous drop in temperature in Korea district, frost formed in the forest area of Sonhat. A white sheet of frost was seen in many places

Sudden drizzle intensifies cold wave

The sudden drizzle increased the cold. The clouds made the cold feel less intense, but the cold increased suddenly after the clouds cleared

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more

Online job scams EXPOSED! Stay safe with THESE 7 practical tips

Who is Sanjay Malhotra? New Governor of RBI; know about his net worth