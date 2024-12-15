India News

Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: Met office forecasts heavy rainfall; Check date

Intense Northeast Monsoon

As the monsoon intensifies in Tamil Nadu, several districts have experienced unprecedented rainfall, leading to floods and submerged houses

Affected Districts

Following the impact on Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai, the next round of rain has affected Tenkasi, Nellai, and Thoothukudi districts

New Cyclone Formation

Cyclone formations are developing one after another, targeting Tamil Nadu in December. Currently, a new low-pressure area is forming

IMD Weather Alert

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, potentially intensifying into a deep depression

Districts to Receive Rain

It may move northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast. The 5th round of monsoon rains will intensify in Tamil Nadu from December 17 to 20

Possibility of Cyclone?

Heavy rainfall is expected in north coastal and delta districts on December 17 and 18, with very heavy rainfall in some areas

