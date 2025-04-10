India News

Delhi Weather, April 10: Hot and cloudy Thursday ahead; stay safe

Delhi Weather on Thursday

Thursday will be another hot day in the capital. Let’s take a closer look at the expected weather conditions for the day. 
 

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 37°
 

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:02 AM 
Sunset: 6:45 PM

Cloudy skies, intense heat

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There won’t be rain or thunderstorms, the cloud cover will offer some brief respite from the sun at times. 
 

Stay safe

It will be a warm day. Stay cool and take necessary precautions to manage the heat.

