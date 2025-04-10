Delhi Weather, April 10: Hot and cloudy Thursday ahead; stay safe

India News
Thursday will be another hot day in the capital. Let’s take a closer look at the expected weather conditions for the day.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 37°
Sunrise: 6:02 AM
Sunset: 6:45 PM
Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There won’t be rain or thunderstorms, the cloud cover will offer some brief respite from the sun at times.
It will be a warm day. Stay cool and take necessary precautions to manage the heat.
