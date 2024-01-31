India News

Swati Maliwal new RS MP: A look at her work as DCW chief

Image credits: X

1. Transformation under Maliwal's leadership:

Swati Maliwal's tenure from 2015 marked a significant overhaul of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

2. Caseload surge and gender-related crimes:

Gender-related crimes, including rape, dowry issues, domestic violence, honour killings, and human trafficking, were addressed.

3. Hearings and rescues under Maliwal as DCW:

Maliwal conducted numerous hearings, totaling 4,14,840 cases. Over 2,500 survivors were rescued from sex trafficking under her leadership.

4. Maliwal's intervention in critical situations:

Maliwal actively intervened in critical situations, such as Manipur violence, advocating for necessary actions and probes.

5. Launch of initiatives:

Initiatives like the Mahila Suraksha Yatra, a 13-day foot march across Delhi, aimed to fight trafficking and sexual exploitation.

6. Public support and demonstrations:

"Rape Roko" gathered support from over 5.5 lakh people, urging PM Modi for action. A human chain was also created involving 15,000 citizens.

7. DCW's broad spectrum of aid:

The DCW provided aid to 1,97,479 survivors in Delhi courts. Contributions include exposing illegal acid sales, advocating for safety measures for women online.

