Swati Maliwal new RS MP: A look at her work as DCW chief

Swati Maliwal's tenure from 2015 marked a significant overhaul of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).
Gender-related crimes, including rape, dowry issues, domestic violence, honour killings, and human trafficking, were addressed.
Maliwal conducted numerous hearings, totaling 4,14,840 cases. Over 2,500 survivors were rescued from sex trafficking under her leadership.
Maliwal actively intervened in critical situations, such as Manipur violence, advocating for necessary actions and probes.
Initiatives like the Mahila Suraksha Yatra, a 13-day foot march across Delhi, aimed to fight trafficking and sexual exploitation.
"Rape Roko" gathered support from over 5.5 lakh people, urging PM Modi for action. A human chain was also created involving 15,000 citizens.
The DCW provided aid to 1,97,479 survivors in Delhi courts. Contributions include exposing illegal acid sales, advocating for safety measures for women online.