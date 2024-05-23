Swati Maliwal: All about techie-turned-activist and politician

India News
Born on October 15, 1984, she is a social activist and politician.
She studied at Amity International School and received a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education.
After finishing her education, Maliwal joined the Non-governmental organization "Parivartan," started by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
She participated in ground-level campaigns across India as a member of the organization. She even lived in the slums in East Delhi to witness the life of the slum-dwellers.
She became famous when she participated in the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare.
Later, she served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from 2015 to 2024, becoming one of the youngest to head the women's commission
She was married to AAP politician Naveen Jaihind in 2012. However, the couple called it quits in 2020.