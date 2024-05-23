India News

Swati Maliwal: All about techie-turned-activist and politician

Image credits: Social media

Social activist and a politician

Born on October 15, 1984, she is a social activist and politician.

Image credits: social media

Education

She studied at Amity International School and received a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the JSS Academy of Technical Education. 

Image credits: social media

Joined NGO by Kejriwal

After finishing her education, Maliwal joined the Non-governmental organization "Parivartan," started by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
 

Image credits: social media

Participated in campaigns

She participated in ground-level campaigns across India as a member of the organization. She even lived in the slums in East Delhi to witness the life of the slum-dwellers.

Image credits: social media

Joined Anna Hazare

She became famous when she participated in the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare.

Image credits: social media

Became DCW chief

Later, she served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from 2015 to 2024, becoming one of the youngest to head the women's commission

Image credits: social media

Married in 2012

She was married to AAP politician Naveen Jaihind in 2012. However, the couple called it quits in 2020.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One