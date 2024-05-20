India News

Which state has highest number of crorepatis in Phase 5?

Image credits: ECI Twitter

1. Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the highest number of total candidates (126) and Crorepati candidates (87) across 13 constituencies.

2. Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh follows with 144 total candidates and 53 crorepati candidates across 14 constituencies.

3. West Bengal

West Bengal has 88 total candidates and 20 crorepati candidates across 7 constituencies.

4. Bihar

Bihar has 80 total candidates and 27 crorepati candidates across 5 constituencies.

5. Jharkhand

Jharkhand has 54 total candidates and 21 crorepati candidates across 3 constituencies.

6. Odisha

Odisha has 40 total candidates and 13 crorepati candidates across 5 constituencies.

7. Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir has 22 total candidates and 4 crorepati candidates across 1 constituency

8. Ladakh

Ladakh has 3 total candidates and 2 crorepati candidates across 1 constituency.

