India News
Maharashtra has the highest number of total candidates (126) and Crorepati candidates (87) across 13 constituencies.
Uttar Pradesh follows with 144 total candidates and 53 crorepati candidates across 14 constituencies.
West Bengal has 88 total candidates and 20 crorepati candidates across 7 constituencies.
Bihar has 80 total candidates and 27 crorepati candidates across 5 constituencies.
Jharkhand has 54 total candidates and 21 crorepati candidates across 3 constituencies.
Odisha has 40 total candidates and 13 crorepati candidates across 5 constituencies.
Jammu & Kashmir has 22 total candidates and 4 crorepati candidates across 1 constituency
Ladakh has 3 total candidates and 2 crorepati candidates across 1 constituency.