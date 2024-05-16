India News

Amit Shah & wife's portfolio: Check out their top 10 stock holdings

1. Canara Bank:

Amit Shah has around Rs 7.25 lakh worth of shares, while Sonal Shah has 50,000 shares valued at Rs 2.96 crore.

2. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care:

A combined investment of over Rs 1.9 crore, each, has been made.

3. Karur Vysya Bank:

The valuation of Sonal Shah's one lakh shares is Rs 1.9 crore.

4. Gujarat Fluorochemicals:

 A Rs 1.79 crore investment has been made by Sonal Shah.

5. Lakshmi Machine Works:

Sonal Shah has a 1.75 crore rupee stake in the company.

6. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL):

Amit Shah holds a stake in company worth Rs 1.35 crore.

7. MRF:

Amit Shah is the owner of 100 shares worth Rs 1.29 crore of the tyre manufacturer.

8. Bharti Airtel

Sonal Shah's owns shares worth Rs 1.22 crore in the telecom company.

9. Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Amit Shah investment in this company is around Rs 1.07 crore.

10. Sun Pharma:

Sonal Shah's stake exceeds more than Rs 1 crore in this pharma company.

