India News
According to his election affidavit, published on the website of the Election Commission of India, he has total assets worth over Rs. 3 crore but owns no land, houses, or cars.
Rahul Gandhi, contesting from Kerala's Wayanad seat and Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, has declared assets worth Rs. 20 crore but does not own a vehicle or residential flat.
Amit Shah is seeking re-election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, has assets worth over Rs. 36 crore. He does not personally own a car.
Akhilesh Yadav contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, has assets worth Rs. 26.34 crores but does not own a car.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, seeking a fifth term as MP from the Hyderabad seat in Telangana, does not own a car despite his assets worth Rs. 23 crore.
Madhavi Latha, pitted against Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, is one of the richest candidates with assets exceeding Rs. 220 crores. Surprisingly, she also does not own a car.
Supriya Sule has total assets exceeding Rs. 166.5 crore according to her election affidavit. Surprisingly, she does not have a car registered in her name.