Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 7 candidates who don't own cars

1. PM Modi

According to his election affidavit, published on the website of the Election Commission of India, he has total assets worth over Rs. 3 crore but owns no land, houses, or cars.

2. Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, contesting from Kerala's Wayanad seat and Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, has declared assets worth Rs. 20 crore but does not own a vehicle or residential flat.

3. Amit Shah

Amit Shah is seeking re-election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, has assets worth over Rs. 36 crore. He does not personally own a car.

4. Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, has assets worth Rs. 26.34 crores but does not own a car.

5. Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, seeking a fifth term as MP from the Hyderabad seat in Telangana, does not own a car despite his assets worth Rs. 23 crore.

6. Madhavi Latha

Madhavi Latha, pitted against Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, is one of the richest candidates with assets exceeding Rs. 220 crores. Surprisingly, she also does not own a car.

7. Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule has total assets exceeding Rs. 166.5 crore according to her election affidavit. Surprisingly, she does not have a car registered in her name.

