India News
Tilak played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British rule. On his death anniversary, let's look at 7 slogans by the leader--- by Amrita Ghosh
Life is all about a card game. Selecting the right card is not in our hands. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success
Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!!
If God put up with untouchability, I will not call him God
If we trace the history of any nation backward into the past, we come at last to a period of myths and traditions which eventually fade away into impenetrable darkness
Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott