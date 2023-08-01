India News

Bal Gangadhar Tilak death anniversary 2023: 5 slogans by him

Tilak played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British rule. On his death anniversary, let's look at 7 slogans by the leader--- by Amrita Ghosh

Bal Gangadhar Tilak- On life

Life is all about a card game. Selecting the right card is not in our hands. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success

Bal Gangadhar Tilak- On Swaraj

Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!!

Bal Gangadhar Tilak- On Untouchability

If God put up with untouchability, I will not call him God

Bal Gangadhar Tilak- On a nation's obsession with past glory

If we trace the history of any nation backward into the past, we come at last to a period of myths and traditions which eventually fade away into impenetrable darkness

Bal Gangadhar Tilak- On Swadeshi and Boycott

Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott

