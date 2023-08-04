India News

Independence Day: Bina Das to Kalpana Dutta, 5 women freedom fighters

Independence Day 2023: Courageous Indian women; Bina Das, Kalpana Dutta, Begum Rokeya, Pritilata Waddedar, Matangini Hazra. Inspiring legacies!---by Amrita Ghosh
 

Bina Das (1911-1986)

Brave Indian revolutionary who attempted to assassinate the Bengal Governor. Her relentless spirit inspired generations

Begum Rokeya (1880-1932)

Pioneering writer and social reformer, fought for women's rights and education. "Sultana's Dream" remains influential

Pritilata Waddedar (1911-1932)

Is particularly remembered for leading a daring attack on the Pahartali European Club in Chittagong in 1932. However, being unsuccessful in the attack led her to commit suicide

Kalpana Dutta (1913-1995)

Took part in the famous Chittagong Armoury Raid in 1930, aimed at capturing arms and ammunition from the British forces

Matangini Hazra (1869-1942)

In 1942, she led a procession of protesters in Tamluk, despite warnings from the police to disperse, she continued to march forward, chanting Vande Mataram

