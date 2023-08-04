Independence Day: Bina Das to Kalpana Dutta, 5 women freedom fighters

India News
Independence Day 2023: Courageous Indian women; Bina Das, Kalpana Dutta, Begum Rokeya, Pritilata Waddedar, Matangini Hazra. Inspiring legacies!---by Amrita Ghosh
Brave Indian revolutionary who attempted to assassinate the Bengal Governor. Her relentless spirit inspired generations
Pioneering writer and social reformer, fought for women's rights and education. "Sultana's Dream" remains influential
Is particularly remembered for leading a daring attack on the Pahartali European Club in Chittagong in 1932. However, being unsuccessful in the attack led her to commit suicide
Took part in the famous Chittagong Armoury Raid in 1930, aimed at capturing arms and ammunition from the British forces
In 1942, she led a procession of protesters in Tamluk, despite warnings from the police to disperse, she continued to march forward, chanting Vande Mataram