Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday gave insights on climate change in India, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
India's average temperature witnessed a rise of approximately 0.7 degrees Celsius between 1901 and 2018.
The frequency of daily precipitation extremes, characterized by rainfall intensities exceeding 150 mm per day, has increased by about 75% between 1950 and 2015.
Drought occurrences in India have become more frequent and widespread during the period from 1951 to 2015.
In the last two and a half decades (1993-2017), there has been a sea-level rise of 3.3 mm per year in the North Indian Ocean.
The frequency of severe cyclonic storms over the Arabian Sea has shown an increase during the post-monsoon seasons from 1998 to 2018.