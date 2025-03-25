India News

Delhi Weather, March 25: Mercury to hit 36°C today; check updates here

Image credits: Social Media

Delhi Weather on Tuesday

The temperatures in Delhi are constantly on the rise. On Tuesday, the capital will see a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Temperature Forecast

Maximum Temperature: 36°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C

Image credits: Social Media

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:20 AM
Sunset: 6:36 PM

Image credits: Social Media

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Avoid direct sun

Avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours to minimize the risk of heatstroke. The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.

Image credits: Social Media

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 24: Hot and uncomfortable weather on Monday

Delhi Weather, March 24: Rising temperatures and heat alert for Monday

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 23: Sunday temperatures to reach 40°C? Check

Delhi Weather, March 23: Sunday to bring extreme heat and sunny skies