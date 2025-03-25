Delhi Weather, March 25: Mercury to hit 36°C today; check updates here

India News
The temperatures in Delhi are constantly on the rise. On Tuesday, the capital will see a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C.
Maximum Temperature: 36°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Sunrise: 6:20 AM
Sunset: 6:36 PM
Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol.
Avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours to minimize the risk of heatstroke. The temperatures in Delhi are expected to reach up to 40°C by March end.
