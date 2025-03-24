Maharashtra Weather, Mar 24: Hot and uncomfortable weather on Monday

India News
Maharashtra will see bright sunshine and extremely warm temperatures on Monday. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activities.
Bright sunshine and very warm conditions.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Afternoons will be scorching.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Intense daytime heat.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Thane will witness one of the hottest days.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
One of the hottest cities in Maharashtra.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Delhi Weather, March 24: Rising temperatures and heat alert for Monday
Maharashtra Weather, Mar 23: Sunday temperatures to reach 40°C? Check
Delhi Weather, March 23: Sunday to bring extreme heat and sunny skies
Indian Railways: Total number of AC, non-AC and must-know facts!