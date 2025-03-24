India News

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 24: Hot and uncomfortable weather on Monday

Maharashtra Weather

Maharashtra will see bright sunshine and extremely warm temperatures on Monday. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activities.
 

Mumbai

Bright sunshine and very warm conditions.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Pune

Afternoons will be scorching.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C

Nagpur

Intense daytime heat.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 39°C

Thane

Thane will witness one of the hottest days.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
 

Nashik

One of the hottest cities in Maharashtra. 
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 39°C

