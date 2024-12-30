SpaDeX countdown begins: ISRO's step toward space docking mastery

India News
India is poised to achieve a major milestone in space. For the first time, it has decided to dock two spacecraft.
This project, called Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), is the art of joining two spacecraft together in space.
ISRO is currently docking two spacecraft weighing only 220 kg. However, ISRO's dream is to build India's own station in space. This docking is important for that.
If India succeeds in this complex space project, it will become the 4th country to succeed in space docking. Only Russia, America, and China have this technology.
ISRO will conduct this test at an altitude of 470 kilometers from Earth. It will send a chaser and target spacecraft into space.
The chaser spacecraft is named SDX01, and the target is named SDX02. ISRO has built this at a very low cost.
These spacecraft were built at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. VSSC, LPSC, SAC, IISU, and LEOS supported this.
ISRO has informed that SpaDeX will be launched at 10:15 tonight.
It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) or Sriharikota Range (SHAR) in Sriharikota, and will be broadcast live on ISRO's YouTube page from 9:30 pm.
