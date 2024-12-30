India News

SpaDeX countdown begins: ISRO's step toward space docking mastery

India is poised to achieve a major milestone in space. For the first time, it has decided to dock two spacecraft.

Image credits: Isro

SpaDeX Project

This project, called Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), is the art of joining two spacecraft together in space.

Image credits: Isro

Why is it so important?

ISRO is currently docking two spacecraft weighing only 220 kg. However, ISRO's dream is to build India's own station in space. This docking is important for that.

Image credits: Isro

India to become the 4th country

If India succeeds in this complex space project, it will become the 4th country to succeed in space docking. Only Russia, America, and China have this technology.

Image credits: Isro

Test at an altitude of 470 km

ISRO will conduct this test at an altitude of 470 kilometers from Earth. It will send a chaser and target spacecraft into space.

Image credits: Isro

Low-cost technology

The chaser spacecraft is named SDX01, and the target is named SDX02. ISRO has built this at a very low cost.

Image credits: Isro

Built in Bengaluru

These spacecraft were built at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. VSSC, LPSC, SAC, IISU, and LEOS supported this.

Image credits: Isro

Launch Time?

ISRO has informed that SpaDeX will be launched at 10:15 tonight.

Image credits: Isro

How to watch live?

It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) or Sriharikota Range (SHAR) in Sriharikota, and will be broadcast live on ISRO's YouTube page from 9:30 pm.

Image credits: Isro

From Punjab to Oxford: Manmohan Singh's inspirational academic journey

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos

Schools to remain CLOSED for 15 days due to harsh winter; Check HERE

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him