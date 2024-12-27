India News

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

Image credits: X-Robert Vadra

First Sikh Prime Minister of India

Dr. Manmohan Singh made history by becoming the first Sikh to hold the office of Prime Minister in India.  

 

Image credits: X- Tejasvi Surya

Oxford and Cambridge Alumnus

He earned a doctorate in economics from the University of Oxford and later became an honorary fellow at St. John's College, Cambridge.  

 

Image credits: X-Rahul Gandhi

Architect of Economic Liberalization

As Finance Minister in 1991, he was instrumental in liberalizing India’s economy, a move that transformed the nation’s global economic standing.  

 

Image credits: X-Nirmala Sitharaman

Fluent in Multiple Languages

Apart from Punjabi and English, Dr. Singh was proficient in Hindi and Urdu and deeply understood Sanskrit texts.  

 

Image credits: X-Rahul Gandhi

Urdu Preference

Despite being fluent in Hindi, Singh opted for his speeches to be written in Urdu, highlighting his expertise and affinity for the language.

 

Image credits: Getty

A Gold Medalist Academic

Dr. Singh was a brilliant student throughout his life, receiving the Panjab University Gold Medal for standing first in M.A. (Economics).

 

Image credits: X- B L Santhosh

Singh's Decision

In 1962, Jawaharlal Nehru offered Singh a government position, which he declined, preferring to pursue his teaching career in Amritsar.  

Image credits: Getty

National Farmers' Day 2024: 5 RICHEST Indian farmers

Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Chennai: City to witness power cuts tomorrow; Check details HERE