Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

India News
Dr. Manmohan Singh made history by becoming the first Sikh to hold the office of Prime Minister in India.
He earned a doctorate in economics from the University of Oxford and later became an honorary fellow at St. John's College, Cambridge.
As Finance Minister in 1991, he was instrumental in liberalizing India’s economy, a move that transformed the nation’s global economic standing.
Apart from Punjabi and English, Dr. Singh was proficient in Hindi and Urdu and deeply understood Sanskrit texts.
Despite being fluent in Hindi, Singh opted for his speeches to be written in Urdu, highlighting his expertise and affinity for the language.
Dr. Singh was a brilliant student throughout his life, receiving the Panjab University Gold Medal for standing first in M.A. (Economics).
In 1962, Jawaharlal Nehru offered Singh a government position, which he declined, preferring to pursue his teaching career in Amritsar.
National Farmers' Day 2024: 5 RICHEST Indian farmers
Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das
From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph
Chennai: City to witness power cuts tomorrow; Check details HERE