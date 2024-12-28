Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos

India News
Former PM Manmohan Singh is no more. His last rites were performed at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. His daughters Upinder, Daman, and Amrit Singh were present.
Manmohan Singh's second daughter, Daman Singh, has written about several anecdotes from the lives of Singh and his mother, Gursharan Kaur, in her book.
Daman Singh writes that when Singh was studying at Cambridge University, he once became lost in thoughts of a girl, which affected his studies.
The book mentions that Manmohan Singh wanted to marry an educated girl. This is why he initially refused the proposal when he learned that Gursharan had only studied till school.
Daman Singh writes that Gursharan had graduated by the 1950s, but Manmohan was disappointed to learn she was an average student.
Gursharan's father said he couldn't give much dowry. Manmohan said, 'I don't believe in dowry, my father just wants the guests to be taken care of properly.'
150 guests arrived at Manmohan's wedding. When the rain stopped, the wedding started, but the groom's side forgot to call the photographer, so no pictures were taken.
