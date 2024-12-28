India News

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos

Former PM Manmohan Singh's final farewell

Former PM Manmohan Singh is no more. His last rites were performed at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. His daughters Upinder, Daman, and Amrit Singh were present.

An intriguing story from Manmohan Singh's life

Manmohan Singh's second daughter, Daman Singh, has written about several anecdotes from the lives of Singh and his mother, Gursharan Kaur, in her book.

When Manmohan Singh fell in love

Daman Singh writes that when Singh was studying at Cambridge University, he once became lost in thoughts of a girl, which affected his studies.

Manmohan Singh desired an educated bride

The book mentions that Manmohan Singh wanted to marry an educated girl. This is why he initially refused the proposal when he learned that Gursharan had only studied till school.

How Manmohan and Gursharan got married

Daman Singh writes that Gursharan had graduated by the 1950s, but Manmohan was disappointed to learn she was an average student.

Manmohan Singh agreed on this, not dowry

Gursharan's father said he couldn't give much dowry. Manmohan said, 'I don't believe in dowry, my father just wants the guests to be taken care of properly.'

Why no photos were taken at Manmohan's wedding

150 guests arrived at Manmohan's wedding. When the rain stopped, the wedding started, but the groom's side forgot to call the photographer, so no pictures were taken.

Schools to remain CLOSED for 15 days due to harsh winter; Check HERE

Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him

National Farmers' Day 2024: 5 RICHEST Indian farmers

Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das