India News

Schools to remain CLOSED for 15 days due to harsh winter; Check HERE

Children Affected by Cold Weather

The cold in Haryana is intensifying, affecting everyone from children to adults. Winter vacations have been announced

Notice from Education Department

Haryana's Education Department issued a notice. Schools will close from January 1, 2025

15-Day School Holidays

School holidays will last until January 15, 2025, giving students a 15-day break

Schools Reopen January 16

Schools will reopen and classes will resume on January 16, when the cold is expected to lessen

Private & Govt. Schools Closed

All government and private schools will be closed. This order has been sent to all schools, ensuring the holidays are observed

