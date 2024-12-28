Schools to remain CLOSED for 15 days due to harsh winter; Check HERE

India News
The cold in Haryana is intensifying, affecting everyone from children to adults. Winter vacations have been announced
Haryana's Education Department issued a notice. Schools will close from January 1, 2025
School holidays will last until January 15, 2025, giving students a 15-day break
Schools will reopen and classes will resume on January 16, when the cold is expected to lessen
All government and private schools will be closed. This order has been sent to all schools, ensuring the holidays are observed
Manmohan Singh passes away at 92: Know 7 lesser-known facts of him
National Farmers' Day 2024: 5 RICHEST Indian farmers
Ram Mandir Trust honors 34 years of service by Acharya Satyendra Das
From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph