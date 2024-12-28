From Punjab to Oxford: Manmohan Singh's inspirational academic journey

India News
The educational journey of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is truly inspiring. He pursued his education at various prestigious institutions.
After completing his studies, Manmohan Singh played a crucial role in shaping the Indian economy. Learn about his schools, colleges, and degrees.
Manmohan Singh's early education began in a small village in Punjab. He received his primary education from Khalsa School, Amritsar, and was known as a diligent student.
Manmohan Singh earned his B.A. (Hons) Economics degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 1952, one of India's most prestigious colleges.
Manmohan Singh received his Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Economics from Cambridge University (UK). This marked a significant turning point in his life.
He then pursued a D.Phil from Oxford University. His doctoral thesis focused on the Indian economy and was a significant research contribution.
Manmohan Singh's education equipped him to understand and implement economic reforms in India, particularly during the liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991.
The knowledge and understanding he gained during his education proved invaluable during his tenure as Prime Minister, contributing significantly to India's economic development.
