From Punjab to Oxford: Manmohan Singh's inspirational academic journey

The educational journey of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is truly inspiring. He pursued his education at various prestigious institutions.

Where did Manmohan Singh study?

After completing his studies, Manmohan Singh played a crucial role in shaping the Indian economy. Learn about his schools, colleges, and degrees.

Manmohan Singh's Schooling

Manmohan Singh's early education began in a small village in Punjab. He received his primary education from Khalsa School, Amritsar, and was known as a diligent student.

Manmohan Singh's College Education

Manmohan Singh earned his B.A. (Hons) Economics degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, in 1952, one of India's most prestigious colleges.

MA from Cambridge University

Manmohan Singh received his Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Economics from Cambridge University (UK). This marked a significant turning point in his life.

D.Phil from Oxford University

He then pursued a D.Phil from Oxford University. His doctoral thesis focused on the Indian economy and was a significant research contribution.

Manmohan Singh's Key Degrees

  • B.A. (Hons) Economics - Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University
  • M.A. (Economics) - Cambridge University, UK
  • D. Phil. (Economics) - Oxford University, UK

Impact of Education on Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh's education equipped him to understand and implement economic reforms in India, particularly during the liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991.

Manmohan Singh's Education as PM

The knowledge and understanding he gained during his education proved invaluable during his tenure as Prime Minister, contributing significantly to India's economic development.

