Simple ways to check if your gold is real

India News
Look for hallmarks or stamps indicating purity, such as "24K" for pure gold.
Gold is not magnetic, so if a magnet doesn't attract the item, it may be gold. However, this test is not conclusive as other metals could also be non-magnetic.
Real gold is dense, so it should feel heavier than most other metals of similar size.
Gold does not react to nitric acid, while other metals might. However, this test can damage the gold item.
Real gold is relatively soft, so it should leave a mark when scratched against a ceramic plate. If the mark is gold-colored, it may be real.
Consult a professional jeweler or appraiser who can use specialized equipment to accurately determine the gold's authenticity.