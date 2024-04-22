India News

Simple ways to check if your gold is real

Hallmarks:

 Look for hallmarks or stamps indicating purity, such as "24K" for pure gold.

Magnet Test:

Gold is not magnetic, so if a magnet doesn't attract the item, it may be gold. However, this test is not conclusive as other metals could also be non-magnetic.

Density Test:

Real gold is dense, so it should feel heavier than most other metals of similar size.

Acid Test:

Gold does not react to nitric acid, while other metals might. However, this test can damage the gold item.

Scratch Test:

Real gold is relatively soft, so it should leave a mark when scratched against a ceramic plate. If the mark is gold-colored, it may be real.

Professional Appraisal:

Consult a professional jeweler or appraiser who can use specialized equipment to accurately determine the gold's authenticity.

