India News

Mahua Moitra: TMC leader's education qualification, career and more

Mahua Moitra is a former Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar. In 2019, she ran for Lok Sabha on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

She will also contest from the same seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Moitra, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, worked in New York and London before entering politics.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

As the Lok Sabha elections near, the fiery leader is finalising her electoral plan with a group of young professionals. 

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

Mahua Moitra was born in the Cachar district of Assam. She earned a degree in economics and mathematics from Mount Holyoke College South Hadley in Massachusetts, USA.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

After finishing her schooling, she worked as an investment banker for the US conglomerate JP Morgan Chase in New York and London.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

In 2009, she left her prestigious career as vice-president of JPMorgan Chase in London to enter politics. She joined the All India Trinamool Congress in 2010.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

Her major break came in 2016, when she ran and won the West Bengal assembly elections from Nadia district's Karimpur seat.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

Three years later, she won the Lok Sabha election for Krishnagar, West Bengal.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Mahua Moitra?

Mahua is one of the most outspoken opponents of the BJP govt at the Centre. In January 2017, she filed a complaint against Babul Supriyo, which the Calcutta High Court rejected.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One