India News

Know monthly salary of IAS, IPS, IFS officers and other facilities

Image credits: social media

How are these officers selected?

IAS, IPS and IFS officer jobs in India are one of the most prestigious and powerful government jobs in the country. UPSC top rankers are selected for these posts.
 

Image credits: social media

Monthly salary and allowances

Monthly salary, allowances and facilities, security are also given to IAS, IPS and IFS officers.
 

Image credits: social media

Monthly salary of an IAS officer

Starting monthly salary: Rs 56,100

Maximum salary: Rs 2,50,000
 

Image credits: social media

Monthly salary of an IPS officer

Starting monthly salary: Rs 56,100

Maximum salary: Rs 2,50,000
 

Image credits: social media

Monthly salary of an IFS officer

Starting monthly salary: Rs 15,600-39,100

Maximum salary: Rs 90,000
 

Image credits: social media

Other facilities

Apart from the monthly salary, they also get other facilities including government accommodation, government vehicles, security, servants etc.
 

Image credits: social media
Find Next One