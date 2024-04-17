Know monthly salary of IAS, IPS, IFS officers and other facilities

India News
IAS, IPS and IFS officer jobs in India are one of the most prestigious and powerful government jobs in the country. UPSC top rankers are selected for these posts.
Monthly salary, allowances and facilities, security are also given to IAS, IPS and IFS officers.
Starting monthly salary: Rs 56,100
Maximum salary: Rs 2,50,000
Starting monthly salary: Rs 15,600-39,100
Maximum salary: Rs 90,000
Apart from the monthly salary, they also get other facilities including government accommodation, government vehicles, security, servants etc.