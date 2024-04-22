India News
In his nomination, former BJP president and the number two in the Modi government, Shah declared his total assets in 2024 as worth Rs. 36 crore.
As per Shah's affidavit, he doesn't own a car and has declared assets in cash worth only Rs. 24,000.
Movable assets valued at Rs 20 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 16 crore. His declared jewellery is worth Rs 72 lakh, while his wife's jewellery valued at Rs 1.10 crore.
Amit Shah's spouse, Sonal Shah, possesses assets exceeding Rs 31 crore, comprising movable assets valued at Rs 22.46 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 9 crore.
According to the affidavit filed by Shah, the combined assets of Shah and his wife amount to Rs 65.67 crores.
According to the affidavit, Shah has a personal loan of Rs 15.77 lakh, while his wife has a loan of Rs 26.32 lakh. In 2019, the figure stood at Rs 30.49 crore..
His sources of income include his salary as an MP, rental income from properties, agricultural earnings, and income from shares and dividends.