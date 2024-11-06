India News

Sikkim-India's first organic state; how did it succeed?

Image credits: Social Media

How Farming Changed in Sikkim

Did you know that in one Indian state, the use of pesticides in fields has been completely stopped? Learn how farming changed in this state.

Image credits: Social Media

Pesticide Use Banned in Sikkim

Pesticides are used worldwide for good yields, but Sikkim broke the record of becoming an 'organic state' in 2016. The use of chemical pesticides is completely banned here.

Image credits: Social Media

Then CM Pawan Chamling Took This Step

In 2003, Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling decided to ban pesticides and chemical fertilizers. There was opposition from farmers, but he stood by his decision.

Image credits: Social Media

Initial Opposition, Now Success

Initially, farmers faced challenges, but now organic farming in Sikkim has achieved great success. Today, this state has become a model for pesticide-free farming.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Appreciated by Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Sikkim's organic model. He described it as a role model for India, which can be adopted across the country.

Image credits: Twitter

Positive Impact on Health

Farming without pesticides not only makes crops healthy but also has a positive impact on human health. The risk of diseases has reduced!
 

Image credits: Social Media

Famous for Natural Beauty

Sikkim is known not only for organic farming but also for its amazing natural beauty! Tsomgo Lake, Kanchenjunga Mountain & beautiful Buddhist monasteries are the attractions here.
 

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One