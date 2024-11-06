Sikkim-India's first organic state; how did it succeed?

India News
Did you know that in one Indian state, the use of pesticides in fields has been completely stopped? Learn how farming changed in this state.
Pesticides are used worldwide for good yields, but Sikkim broke the record of becoming an 'organic state' in 2016. The use of chemical pesticides is completely banned here.
In 2003, Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling decided to ban pesticides and chemical fertilizers. There was opposition from farmers, but he stood by his decision.
Initially, farmers faced challenges, but now organic farming in Sikkim has achieved great success. Today, this state has become a model for pesticide-free farming.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Sikkim's organic model. He described it as a role model for India, which can be adopted across the country.
Farming without pesticides not only makes crops healthy but also has a positive impact on human health. The risk of diseases has reduced!
Sikkim is known not only for organic farming but also for its amazing natural beauty! Tsomgo Lake, Kanchenjunga Mountain & beautiful Buddhist monasteries are the attractions here.