Who is Sanjay Verma, the new DGP of Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Police Chief Changed Before Assembly Elections

IPS Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed as the new DGP of Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections, replacing Rashmi Shukla.

Sanjay Verma: A 1990 batch IPS officer

Sanjay Verma, a 1990 batch IPS officer, previously served as Director General of Legal and Technical. He replaces Rashmi Shukla, removed on EC orders.

Allegations against Rashmi Shukla by the opposition

Opposition parties accused Rashmi Shukla of recording phone calls and framing opposition party workers in false cases, demanding her removal.

3 IPS officers' names sent to EC for DGP post

The Election Commission asked the Chief Secretary to send a panel of three IPS officers for the DGP post, from which Sanjay Verma was approved.

Sanjay Kumar Verma's tenure as DGP

Verma's tenure extends until April 2028, taking over from Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. Verma has a notable police career.

Experience of Maharashtra's new DGP

He led the SIT investigating the 2015 murder of communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare.

Maharashtra's first woman DGP

Rashmi Shukla, a 1988 batch IPS officer, became Maharashtra's first woman DGP in January this year.

FIR against Rashmi Shukla dismissed by HC

Two FIRs against her for recording opposition leaders' calls were later dismissed by the Bombay High Court.

EC removed Shukla after opposition complaint

The EC directed the Chief Secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer.

