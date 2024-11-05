India News
IPS Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed as the new DGP of Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections, replacing Rashmi Shukla.
Sanjay Verma, a 1990 batch IPS officer, previously served as Director General of Legal and Technical. He replaces Rashmi Shukla, removed on EC orders.
Opposition parties accused Rashmi Shukla of recording phone calls and framing opposition party workers in false cases, demanding her removal.
The Election Commission asked the Chief Secretary to send a panel of three IPS officers for the DGP post, from which Sanjay Verma was approved.
Verma's tenure extends until April 2028, taking over from Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. Verma has a notable police career.
He led the SIT investigating the 2015 murder of communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare.
Rashmi Shukla, a 1988 batch IPS officer, became Maharashtra's first woman DGP in January this year.
Two FIRs against her for recording opposition leaders' calls were later dismissed by the Bombay High Court.
The EC directed the Chief Secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer.