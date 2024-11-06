New ration card rules: THESE people should surrender card or face jail

India News
If you own these things, surrender your ration card immediately. The government is taking strict action.
Government schemes provide rations to the poor and needy, but only eligible individuals qualify.
Strict action will be taken against those who violate ration card eligibility rules.
If you own a car, tractor, refrigerator, or AC, you are not eligible for a ration card.
Surrender your ration card if your income exceeds Rs 2 lakhs in rural or Rs 3 lakhs in urban areas.
No family member of a government employee is eligible for a ration card.
If you own land exceeding 100 sq yards, you are ineligible for a ration card.
If caught violating the rules, you may face heavy fines and imprisonment.