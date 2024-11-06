India News

New ration card rules: THESE people should surrender card or face jail

Do you also have a ration card?

If you own these things, surrender your ration card immediately. The government is taking strict action.

Why is a ration card necessary?

Government schemes provide rations to the poor and needy, but only eligible individuals qualify.

Are you also eligible?

Strict action will be taken against those who violate ration card eligibility rules.

These people are not entitled to ration cards

If you own a car, tractor, refrigerator, or AC, you are not eligible for a ration card.

Income and property rules

Surrender your ration card if your income exceeds Rs 2 lakhs in rural or Rs 3 lakhs in urban areas.

Alert for government employees

No family member of a government employee is eligible for a ration card.

Land exceeding 100 sq yards

If you own land exceeding 100 sq yards, you are ineligible for a ration card.

Consequences of not surrendering

If caught violating the rules, you may face heavy fines and imprisonment.

