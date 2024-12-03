Defence

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Indian Navy's Global Ranking

The Indian Navy ranks seventh among the world's 10 most powerful navies. It was established in 1612 and was then known as the 'Royal Indian Navy'.

Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy

The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy.

History of the Indian Navy

Formed in 1612, the Indian Navy has evolved into a modern and powerful force.

Role of the Indian Navy

Its primary roles include nuclear deterrence, maritime rescue, and managing the maritime front during war.

Aircraft Carriers: Backbone of the Navy

The Indian Navy has two powerful aircraft carriers: INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

Over 11 Naval Bases

Indian Navy bases are located across India: Andaman & Nicobar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Support for Ammunition, Logistics, & Air Ops

These bases support ammunition supply, logistics, and air operations.

Indian Navy's Powerful Fleet

The Navy possesses 8 tank landing ships, 12 destroyers, 12 frigates, 16 attack submarines, 22 corvettes, and 10 large offshore patrol ships.

Indian Navy's Missile & Submarine Strength

With 2 nuclear ballistic missile submarines, the Indian Navy leads in maritime security. Missile boat bases and submarine units enhance its power.

Modern Tech and Support Vessels

The Navy has 5 fleet tankers, small patrol boats, and support vessels, equipped to handle any maritime challenge.

Symbol of National Security and Pride

The Indian Navy not only protects the nation's borders but also provides aid during natural disasters. It's a key part of India's strategic power.

