Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Defence
The Indian Navy ranks seventh among the world's 10 most powerful navies. It was established in 1612 and was then known as the 'Royal Indian Navy'.
The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy.
Formed in 1612, the Indian Navy has evolved into a modern and powerful force.
Its primary roles include nuclear deterrence, maritime rescue, and managing the maritime front during war.
The Indian Navy has two powerful aircraft carriers: INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.
Indian Navy bases are located across India: Andaman & Nicobar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
These bases support ammunition supply, logistics, and air operations.
The Navy possesses 8 tank landing ships, 12 destroyers, 12 frigates, 16 attack submarines, 22 corvettes, and 10 large offshore patrol ships.
With 2 nuclear ballistic missile submarines, the Indian Navy leads in maritime security. Missile boat bases and submarine units enhance its power.
The Navy has 5 fleet tankers, small patrol boats, and support vessels, equipped to handle any maritime challenge.
The Indian Navy not only protects the nation's borders but also provides aid during natural disasters. It's a key part of India's strategic power.
How to join the Indian Navy: Know salary, benefits and more
Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends
COBRA to NSG: Meet India's top 7 special forces
INS Imphal: 6 key features of the missile destroyer