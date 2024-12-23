India News
There was a time when farmers were seen as poor. But today's farmer is prosperous and has all the resources. On Farmers' Day, learn about the farmers who have become millionaires
This farmer, Ram Sharan Verma, hails from Barabanki district in UP and has an annual turnover of around 2 crores. He cultivates vegetables and fruits on 200 acres
This is Bihar farmer Dr. Rajaram Tripathi, who cultivates nutmeg, black pepper on 1000 acres of land. He uses helicopter for farm management and has an annual turnover of 25 crores
This is Sachin Kale from Maharashtra. He was a mechanical engineer in France but is now a farmer. He left a lucrative job to start farming and now earns crores
Among the second richest farmers is Harish Dhandev from Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. He earns 1.5 to 2 crores annually by scientifically cultivating aloe vera
This farmer-turned-businessman, Janardan Bhoir, hails from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. He bought a helicopter for 30 crore rupees for his dairy business and farming
