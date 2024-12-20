From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

India News
Medininagar SDM Sulochana Meena is making headlines. She increased hearing days to 5, benefiting more people.
This IAS officer, Sulochana Meena, is from a small village, Adalwada, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
She became an IAS officer at just 22, clearing the UPSC exam in her first attempt and getting the Jharkhand cadre.
An average student, Sulochana always aspired to join the civil services. She studied 8-9 hours daily.
She succeeded on her first try. Sulochana believes there are no shortcuts in UPSC; hard work is essential.
After 12th grade, she moved to Delhi, earned a BSc from Delhi University, and then prepared for UPSC.
Sulochana studied 8-9 hours daily, using NCERT books and online resources. UPSC requires dedication and hard work.
As Medininagar's SDM, Sulochana prioritizes public issues. Her success and dedication make her a role model.
