From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Why is Medininagar SDM in the news?

Medininagar SDM Sulochana Meena is making headlines. She increased hearing days to 5, benefiting more people.

Sulochana Meena hails from a small village

This IAS officer, Sulochana Meena, is from a small village, Adalwada, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Became an IAS at 22

She became an IAS officer at just 22, clearing the UPSC exam in her first attempt and getting the Jharkhand cadre.

An ordinary student achieved her childhood dream

An average student, Sulochana always aspired to join the civil services. She studied 8-9 hours daily.

No shortcuts to UPSC success

She succeeded on her first try. Sulochana believes there are no shortcuts in UPSC; hard work is essential.

Where did she study?

After 12th grade, she moved to Delhi, earned a BSc from Delhi University, and then prepared for UPSC.

8-9 hours of study and NCERT books

Sulochana studied 8-9 hours daily, using NCERT books and online resources. UPSC requires dedication and hard work.

Dedicated efforts made her a role model

As Medininagar's SDM, Sulochana prioritizes public issues. Her success and dedication make her a role model.

